'Move High Court': SC refuses to entertain Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's plea against arrest by CBI

Manish Sisodia arrested: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's plea against his arrest by CBI and suggested him to move High Court. While hearing, court remarked that it can not interfere or intervene in the matter and that just because an incident happens in Delhi does not mean the matter will come to the Supreme Court.

Sisodia was sent to 5-day CBI custody till March 4 after he was produced in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday afternoon. He was arrested on Sunday evening after hours of questioning by the central probing agency.

After Sisodia approached Supreme Court on Tuesday, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia and agreed to hear the plea.

The top court initially observed that the jailed AAP leader has remedies under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to move the Delhi High Court for bail and seeking the quashing of the FIR.

