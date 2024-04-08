Delhi Congress to launch separate manifesto for its 3 constituencies in city to address local issues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee resident Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Delhi Congress is gearing up to launch a separate manifesto for the city and the three parliamentary constituencies where it intends to contest in the upcoming elections, aiming to tackle local concerns affecting residents. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely revealed that the party will soon disclose the names of its candidates for the Chandani Chowk, North East Delhi, and North West Delhi seats, with the announcement expected by Tuesday or Wednesday.

What did Delhi Congress chief say?

"In a day or two we will officially announce our candidates and once candidates are announced, we will execute our already chalked-out plan on how the workers will move about. We have a different manifesto for Delhi. We will also release a manifesto for all the three parliamentary segments which we are contesting to address the local issues separately," he told the news agency PTI.

Earlier on April 5, the Congress released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls promising a slew of measures including the right to apprenticeship, legal guarantee for MSP, and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, if elected to power.

Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi

The Delhi Congress is fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which will contest four seats out of seven. Lovely said that Congress workers are fully geared for the election campaign and its candidates will go around the constituencies highlighting the failure of the BJP MPs. "BJP's members of parliament in Delhi from the last 10 years have been missing in action in the city. We will go with a simple question to the people -- 'what have these MPs done for them in the last 10 years? If they have not been able to do anything in the last 10 years, how do you expect them to do it in the next five years? he remarked.

Accusing the BJP of taking credit for the achievements of the earlier Congress governments, Lovely said the party despite being in power at the Centre has failed to undertake developmental work on its own in the city. “BJP's northeast candidate Manoj Tiwari said he has done a big thing by opening a central school in the area. If an MP feels it's an accomplishment to open only one school in 10 years, then people have to decide," Lovely added.

Congress party's manifesto

The Congress party's election manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party in its manifesto also says that the party will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions and it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC. The Congress manifesto was compiled after carrying out nationwide consultations and after receiving thousands of suggestions via email and our 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' website, as per the party.

