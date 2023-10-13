Sanjay Singh, arrested AAP MP, moves Delhi High Court challenging arrest in liquor policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanjay Singh

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in the liquor policy case. The Delhi High Court has agreed to list during the day a plea by the AAP leader. A lawyer for the Rajya Sabha MP had mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula.

Grounds of arrest were not provided

According to information provided by the reporter, Singh has also challenged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand. The lawyer said that the grounds of arrest were not provided by the Enforcement Directorate to Singh. The AAP MP will be produced today before Rouse Avenue Court at 2 pm. Singh's lawyer said proper grounds of arrest were not provided to him. “Alright,” the court said.

On October 10, a trial court had remanded Singh, arrested earlier this month, to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till October 13.

Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22

The ED's money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

The Delhi government had implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.