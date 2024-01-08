Delhi: Lift at Karol Bagh restaurant collapses, 10 rescued after three-hour long operation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rescue operations take place after lift at Karol Bagh restaurant collapses

At least ten people were trapped in a lift in a restaurant-cum-bar in Delhi's Karol Bagh area when it collapsed on Monday. They were rescued by officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) after a three-hour long operation by cutting the roof of the lift.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the site. The incident took place at the Illume The Soir Bar in Pusa Road, Old Rajendra Nagar.

The fire department received a call around 2:57 am and lasted till 6:30 am. According to the offcials, no one was injured in the incident.

