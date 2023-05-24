Delhi: Special Cell arrests absconding associate of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, recovers pistol & live cartridges

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The arrested gangster has been identified as Yogesh alias Himanshu alias Gogha

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday arrested an absconding associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnioi's gang. According to officials, the arrested gangster has been identified as Yogesh alias Himanshu alias Gogha, who was absconding for the last three years after being released on interim bail in an attempt to murder case in Delhi. He was sentenced to four years in this case and was serving the sentence, they added.

According to sources, the arrested gangster has previously been involved in 16 criminal cases including attempt to murder, dacoity, criminal intimidation and Arms Act in Delhi/NCR. Meanwhile, the police have also recovered a semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore and two live cartridges from him.

Special Cell acted on a tip-off

The Special Cell had received information about the presence of absconding gangster Yogesh in the North-West district and outer Delhi area. Acting on the tip-off, they gathered more information for over two months before finally arresting him on May 22.

Special Cell laid a trap to arrest the gangster

A trap to arrest him was laid after the Special Cell received information that Yogesh is scheduled to meet his associate near Britannia Chowk flyover around 3.30 PM on May 22. The police said that Yogesh was first asked to surrender but he opened fire following which he was arrested.

It should be mentioned here that Lawrence Bishnoi is a notorious North Indian gangster facing multiple criminal charges, including murder and extortion. According to reports, his gang boasts over 700 shooters spread across India.