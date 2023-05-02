Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/SCREENGRAB Delhi: 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Rohini | WATCH

Delhi : Two criminals were nabbed in Delhi's Rohini area by the police on Tuesday.

Interestingly, both criminals are affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Two pistols and six live bullets were seized from the criminals, according to the police.

The criminals were involved in the murder of Surendra Matiala.

