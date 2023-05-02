Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
Delhi: 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Rohini | WATCH

Delhi: Interestingly, both criminals are affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: May 02, 2023 21:43 IST
Image Source : @ANI/SCREENGRAB Delhi: 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Rohini | WATCH

Delhi: Two criminals were nabbed in Delhi's Rohini area by the police on Tuesday. 

Interestingly, both criminals are affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. 

Two pistols and six live bullets were seized from the criminals, according to the police. 

The criminals were involved in the murder of Surendra Matiala.

ALSO READ | Delhi Court grants 7-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi to NIA in terror funding case

ALSO READ | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's close associate Prince Tewatia killed in Delhi's Tihar Jail

