Wife Sunita's mobile phone data extracted, 4 digital devices seized from Kejriwal's premises: ED

Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court after he was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Enforcement Directorate's remand has been extended till April 1 in the Delhi liquor scam case. The court while extending the Enforcement Directorate custody of Kejriwal said that the agency provided "sufficient reasons", such as the need for him to be confronted with material collected and statements recorded, to permit his further custodial interrogation.

In its fresh remand plea before the Rouse Avenue court, the federal probe agency said Kejriwal's statements were recorded over five days but he was "evasive" in his response.

The agency submitted before special judge Kaveri Baweja that the statements of three other persons relevant to the case have been recorded during the period.

"Having considered the submission made before this court and considering the grounds as cited by the investigative agency, there appears to be sufficient reasons to permit further custodial interrogation, particularly keeping in view the submissions that he (Kejriwal) is required to be confronted with the material collected and statements recorded so far in the course of the investigation," special judge Kaveri Baweja said.

The court noted the ED's submissions that the chief minister also needed to be confronted with the data extracted from digital devices along with some other details.

Seeking Kejriwal's remand extension, ED said, "...Data in one mobile (belonging to arrestee's wife) has been extracted and is being analysed. However, data from other four digital devices seized during search at Arvind Kejriwal's premises on 21.03.2024 (belonging to arrestee himself) are yet to extracted as the arrestee has sought time in providing password/login credentials after consulting with his lawyers."

Earlier today, shortly after the court proceedings started, the AAP national convener Kejriwal made the submissions himself after obtaining permission from the court even though his lawyers were present there.

Kejriwal alleged that a smoke screen of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) being corrupt has been created before the nation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

