Independence Day 2023: Kite flying near Metro lines can be dangerous, says DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday conducted a campaign to make children aware of the "effects/consequences of kite flying near metro tracks having 25000-volt OHE lines."

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic warning to guarantee smooth vehicular development in the city on Tuesday, when Independence Day will be celebrated. As per the warning, traffic for the general public around Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country on August 15, will stay shut from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. It will be available to only approved vehicles, it added.

Eight road stretches -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will remain closed for general traffic on Tuesday, the advisory issued on Sunday said.

Vehicles that don't have parking marks may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, J L Nehru Marg, the Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and the Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, it said.

For north-to-south access, commuters can take elective courses from Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjang Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SP Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkula Road, and Rani Jhansi Road, and reach their destinations in north Delhi and vice-versa, the advisory said.

