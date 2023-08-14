Independence Day 2023: When and where to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from Red Fort?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Independence Day 2023: PM Modi at Red Fort

As the stage set for India's 77th Independence Day on August 15, Tuesday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation from the Red Fort, people across the nation are eagerly waiting to experience the proud moment. This will be Prime Minister's tenth consecutive Independence Day address from Red Fort.

A brief timeline of historical events

According to the official notification, PM Modi will start his speech at around 7:00 a.m. following the unfurling of Tiranga. Around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited as "Special Guests" from across the country to be a part of the celebrations at the Red Fort, the defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The unfurling of the national flag will be synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the elite 8,711 Field Battery (Ceremonial), the statement said.

The National Flag Guard comprising five officers and 128 other ranks from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police will present 'Rashtriya Salute' at the time of unfurling of the national flag by the prime minister, it added.

As soon as the national flag is unfurled, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation.

After the showering of flower petals, the prime minister will address the nation.

How to watch the Independence Day celebration LIVE

As telecasted earlier, Prime Minister's address will be broadcast live by Doordarshan, while the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will stream the speech on its YouTube channel and on its Twitter handle. Viewers can also watch his event on the YouTube channel of India TV News or an application.

This year's Independence Day will also see the culmination of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', which was launched by the prime minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12, 2021 and will, once again, usher the country into 'Amrit Kaal' with renewed vigour to realise the dream of making India a developed country by 2047, it said.

Special guest including US delegation to attend mega event

A large number of guests have been invited as compared to the figures last year. The invitation to about 1,800 'Special Guests' has been extended in line with the government's vision of 'Jan Bhagidari', the ministry said.

These 'Special Guests' include over 400 sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from farmer producer organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in the construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana, as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen.

Besides, a delegation of the United States including Congressman Ro Khanna will also participate in the event.

At the conclusion of the speech, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps will sing the National Anthem and 1,100 boys and girl NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools across the country will take part in this festival of national fervour, the statement said.

