IIT Delhi student found hanging in hostel room, case registered

In a shocking incident, a tech student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi was found hanging in his hostel room, police said on Friday. The matter came to light after the family of the student, Sanjay Nerkar (24), asked his hostel mates to check on him as he was not answering his phone, they said.

Nerkar (24) stayed in room number 757 at Dronacharya Hostel. He was a native of Nashik, Maharashtra, a police official said. "Nerkar's family members called him on Thursday night. When he did not answer the phone, the family members asked his hostel mates to check on him," a police officer said.

When the other students went to his room, they found it locked from inside. They informed the hostel guard, who broke open the door. Nerkar's body was found hanging from the ceiling of the room, the officer said. The student's family members have been informed and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death, police said.

Earlier, a medical student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) in New Delhi. According to the police, the 23-year-old final-year student was found dead in her hostel room.

The police were alerted about the incident at around 1:30 pm, prompting an investigation. Upon receiving the information, a team of forensic experts arrived at the scene. As of now, no suicide note has been discovered, and the authorities have refrained from disclosing the identity of the student to respect the privacy of the family.

(With inputs from PTI)

