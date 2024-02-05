MBBS student dies by suicide at hostel room in Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College, probe begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The deceased was a final-year student at Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi.

A medical student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) in New Delhi on Monday. According to the police, the 23-year-old final-year student was found dead in her hostel room.

No suicide note recovered

The police were alerted about the incident at around 1:30 pm, prompting an investigation. Upon receiving the information, a team of forensic experts arrived at the scene. As of now, no suicide note has been discovered, and the authorities have refrained from disclosing the identity of the student to respect the privacy of the family.

The police said that friends and family of the student are currently being questioned to determine the possible reasons behind the tragic event. The matter is currently under investigation, they added.

BTech student commits suicide in Kota

Recently, a final year BTech student allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in his paying guest room in Rajasthan’s Kota. Noor Mohammed (27) took the extreme step sometime on Wednesday (January 31) but his body was recovered from his room in the Vigyan Nagar area on Thursday night (February 1).

No suicide note was recovered, the police said. He likely committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan using a bed sheet. A mess boy noticed a tiffin box kept untouched outside Mohammed’s room and informed the PG owner, the official said.

