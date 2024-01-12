Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Matoo's police custody extended by five days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Javed Ahmed Mattoo, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, being taken to Patiala House Court by Delhi Polices Special Cell in New Delhi.

A court in Delhi extended the police custody of alleged Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Ahmad Matoo by five days on Friday. Matoo is claimed to be involved in 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Nabeela Wali extended Matoo's custody after he was produced before the court on expiry of the 7-day police remand granted.

Matoo, a 'highly indoctrinated terrorist' carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested from the national capital's Nizamuddin area, police had said after his arrest. He was allegedly driving a stolen car when he was apprehended.

He has been named as an accused in 11 known terror attack cases, including five grenade attacks and killing of at least five police personnel in sperate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has also been accused of having links with Al Badr, another terrorist outfit.

(With inputs from PTI)

