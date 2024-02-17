1 dead as goods train derails near Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A goods train derails near Zakhira in New Delhi on Saturday

Ten bogies of a goods train derailed near Sarai Rohilla Railway station in the national capital on Saturday, officials said. One person lost his life on the track, they said.

The incident happened when the train was passing under the Zakhira flyover on Saturday morning. An official of Railway Police said 10 bogies derailed in the incident and added that a rescue operation was underway.

Teams of railway police and fire brigade arrived at the spot for the rescue operation. "Iron sheet rolls were loaded in the goods train. Possible casualty of a person on the track not ruled out," the official said.

"So far one casualty has been noticed that is of rag picker Rafiq who was working there along with three other fellow workers for Railways under a contractor. During inquiry from the co-workers and examination of the site of accident, no foul play prime facie has been noticed. Mobile crime team along with an FSL expert have been called to inspect the site. Staff from local police also reached the spot to control the crowd and to maintain the Law and Order situation," police said.