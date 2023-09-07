G20 Summit: From anti-drone system to mobile police station, Delhi covered under unprecedented security

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A security official stands guard near a G20 Summit logo.

The national capital, Delhi, is under unprecedented security ahead of the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10. Anti-drone systems have been installed at key locations, such as the venue of the summit, the airports, and railway stations. These systems will be used to detect and disable any drones that are flown in the vicinity.

The security measures include:

Deployment of over 130,000 security personnel, including the Delhi Police and central forces.

Installation of anti-drone systems at key locations.

Setting up of mobile police stations and checkpoints across the city.

Restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles.

Increased surveillance through CCTV cameras and drones.

The security arrangements have been made in view of the threat of terrorism and other security challenges. The government is taking no chances and has put in place all possible measures to ensure the safety of the delegates and the general public.

Mobile police station deployed in Central Delhi to facilitate public

Meanwhile, central Delhi Police has launched a mobile police station ahead of the G20 summit. The mobile station is a van that has been converted into a mini police station. It is equipped with all the necessary facilities, including a complaint desk, a computer, and a printer. The mobile station will be deployed in areas that are expected to have heavy traffic restrictions during the summit. This will make it easier for people to file complaints or get help from the police.

The mobile police station is part of the Delhi Police's efforts to improve the safety and security of citizens during the G20 summit. The police have also deployed additional forces and put in place special security measures in the city.

The G20 summit is a major international event that will be attended by leaders from the world's 20 largest economies. The summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Here are some of the features of the mobile police station:

It is equipped with a complaint desk, a computer, and a printer.

It has a public address system that can be used to broadcast important messages.

It has CCTV cameras to monitor the surrounding area.

It has a generator to ensure that it can operate even in case of a power outage.

The mobile police station will be staffed by a team of police officers who will be available to help citizens with their needs. The officers will be able to take complaints, issue FIRs, and provide other assistance.

The mobile police station is a welcome initiative by the Delhi Police. It will help to ensure the safety and security of citizens during the G20 summit. It is also a step towards making the police more accessible to the people.

Top Delhi Police official inspects security arrangements at border areas

A top official of the Delhi Police, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Dependra Pathak, inspected the security arrangements at the border areas of the national capital ahead of the G20 Summit. He visited the Singhu border, Tikri border, and Ghazipur border, where he reviewed the deployment of security personnel and the measures taken to prevent any untoward incident.

Pathak also held a meeting with the officers of the Delhi Police and other security agencies to discuss the security arrangements. He directed them to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the delegates and the general public during the summit.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, 2023. It will be attended by leaders of the world's 20 major economies.

The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for the summit. Over 10,000 security personnel, including police officers, commandos, and drones, will be deployed to secure the venue and the surrounding areas. The airspace over the summit venue will also be restricted.

The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory for the summit. Several roads in the city will be closed to traffic on the days of the summit. The public has been advised to avoid these roads and use public transport instead.

The G20 Summit is a major international event and the Delhi Police is leaving no stone unturned to ensure its success.

