Sunday, March 10, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. 5 shooters of Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi gang held from Delhi's Dwarka ahead of gangster couple's marriage

5 shooters of Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi gang held from Delhi's Dwarka ahead of gangster couple's marriage

The Special Cell of Delhi Police is also trying to find out by interrogating whether the shadow of a rival gang is looming over the gangster couple's marriage.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: March 10, 2024 21:34 IST
Five arrested accused
Image Source : INDIA TV Five arrested accused

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested five Haryana-based sharpshooters of the Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi Gang as Special Cell (SWR) foiled the plan to kill rival gangsters. Highly sophisticated imported weapons were also recovered, said the Delhi Police officials on Sunday.

They were arrested ahead of the marriage of lady don Anuradha Choudhary alias ‘Madam Minz’ and notorious gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi. The marriage is scheduled to be held on March 12 at Santosh Garden, a banquet in Delhi's Dwarka. The area around the banquet is set to turn into a ‘fortress’ on March 12 with a huge number of police personnel in attendance. 

Special cell of police recovered foreign weapons from the possession of arrested shooters. PX30 Made in China pistol, P Breata made in Italy pistol, Point 32 pistol and several rounds of cartridges recovered from them.

The team of Inspector Sandeep Dabas of Special Cell had received information that before the marriage of Jathedi, a bloody gang war may take place in Rohtak, Haryana, which has links to Haryana Jail and Delhi Tihar Jail. 

Rahul Baba and Praveen Dada, along with Anil Chhipi and Kala Jathedi Group, were operating liquor vends in Haryana, due to which they had a fight with Ajay, a close associate of their rival gang, Himanshu Bhau Neeraj Bawaniya Gang. Aman is a friend of Aman and Himanshu Bhau is special to Neeraj.

After which the rival gang recently opened fire at Rahul's office. Meanwhile, when Rahul was lodged in Rohtak jail, Aman got a fatal attack on him by his henchmen in the jail. As soon as Rahul came out of jail, he contacted Kala Jathedi and made a plan to kill Aman with the help of these five arrested shooters. But before the planning could be completed, they were arrested.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement