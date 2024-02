Follow us on Image Source : FILE Fire breaks out in building in Delhi's Shahdara

One person died in a fire that broke out in a building in Delhi's Shahdara area on Friday.

"One person died after a fire broke out on the ground floor of a four-storey building in Shahdara. Fire tenders have extinguished the fire", said Delhi Police official.

Just a day earlier, a massive fire broke out in a market in Delhi's Alipur area, claiming the lives of 11 people while fou others were injured.

