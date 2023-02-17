Friday, February 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Fire breaks out at godown in northwest Delhi

Fire breaks out at godown in northwest Delhi

Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, a senior fire official said.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: February 17, 2023 17:05 IST
Fire breaks out at godown in northwest Delhi
Image Source : FILE Fire breaks out at godown in northwest Delhi

A fire broke out at a godown in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram Industrial area on Friday morning, officials said.

Information about the fire was received at 7.40 am and the blaze was brought under control. fire department officials said.

Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, a senior fire official said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said, "The fire has been brought under control. So far, no casualties have been reported."

The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Four charred to death after trailer, petrol tanker collide, catch fire in Ajmer

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Minor boy killed after fire breaks out in hutments in Malad area

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Fire News

Latest News