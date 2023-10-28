Delhi: Woman shot dead in front of family over love affair in Jaitpur, attacker arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by a man in Delhi’s Jaitpur area for being in an “illicit” relationship with his elder brother who was already married and had kids, the police said on Saturday (October 28). The woman, identified as Pooja Yadav, was shot dead in front of her brother and mother inside her house where the attacker pumped four bullets into her on Friday night, they added. The man was identified as Rocky who hailed from Haryana’s Faridabad and has been arrested.

What did the police reveal?

According to police, Rocky disapproved of Yadav's "illicit" relationship with his elder brother, Krishna Pradhan, a real estate dealer, and decided to kill her.

"Rocky told us that his elder brother was already married with four children. Because of his relationship with Yadav, his sister-in-law and mother would often fight with Pradhan. This led him to kill Yadav," a police officer said.

According to the police, Pooja worked at Pradhan’s office in the Basantpur Village of Faridabad and lived with her parents and younger brother in the Jaitpur Extention's Ekta Vihar locality.

She had left job at Pradhan’s office seven months ago after doing a beauty parlour course due to objections to her relationship with him by his family members.

"She was playing with kids outside her house before she was attacked by a person who came on a motorcycle. I was in the house with my mother. As soon as Pooja entered the house, the man opened fire at her," Pooja’s brother Manoj said.

He said that he chased the attacker, but he threatened to kill him as well pointing his gun at him.

He left his motorcycle which was without a number plate and fled on foot, the police said.

Police investigation

Police through the engine number traced the ownership of the bike to one Narender, who revealed he had given it to Rocky on Friday.

When police raided Rocky's house in Faridabad, they didn't find him there, however, they tracked his location and nabbed him from the same area. Pooja was unmarried.

Her father works as a driver in private company and her youger brother is a private firm employee in Noida.

Police are probing whether Pradhan's other family members had a role in the killing.

(With PTI inputs)