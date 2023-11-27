Rain spurt brings down temperature in Delhi-NCR, flights diverted amid bad weather

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings temperature down

Delhi and neighbouring regions received a sudden burst of rainfall which further brought down the temperature on Monday. This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall in Delhi and Haryana. Rainfall might be accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms, IMD noted.

The temperature will be brought down by two to three degrees in the northern parts of the country intensifying winters in the coming days. Meanwhile, the weatherman has also predicted an increase in fog in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab from November 28.

Flights diverted due to bad weather

The Vistara flight from Guwahati to Delhi (GAU-DEL) was diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to bad weather and air traffic congestion at Delhi airport on Monday. According to the airport sources, some Delhi-bound flights have been diverted due to bad weather in Delhi-NCR.

Earlier, the national capital registered air quality falling once again in the ‘Severe’ category on Monday (November 27) morning as several areas in Delhi recorded AQI over the 400 mark, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 6 am. Some localities saw AQI less than 400. The air quality was recorded at 396 at 4 pm on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Several areas wake up to 'severe' air quality, others hover around 'very poor'

ALSO READ | Gujarat: 20 people killed in lightning strikes amid widespread unseasonal rainfall in state