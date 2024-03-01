Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case: Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday (March 1) dismissed the anticipatory bail plea by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case. The case pertains to the purchase of a property worth Rs 36 crore in the Okhla area allegedly at the behest of Khan who is a sitting MP from the area.

The AAP MLA had moved the court seeking anticipatory bail in the Waqf Board money laundering case after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate.

Earlier, the court dismissed the bail application of three other accused--Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Imam Siddiqui.

A chargesheet has already been filed against the accused persons, including Qausar Imam Siddiqui.

Special judge Rakesh Syal dismissed the bail application after considering the arguments of counsels for the ED and the AAP lawmaker.

Earlier, on February 24, the court had reserved the order on the plea.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy along with advocate Rajat Bhardwaj had argued on the bail application on behalf of Amanat Ullah Khan.



