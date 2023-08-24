Delhi University announces date for DUSU elections after hiatus of three years, polling on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Delhi University will conduct the student union election on September 22, after a gap of three years, the varsity announced.

The elections to the students’ body were last held in 2019 after which the polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic and the academic calendar’s disruption did not allow the election to be conducted last year.

According to an official notification by Delhi University dated August 23, the elections for the office bearers of the students’ union and members of the central council will be held on September 22 (Friday). The last date for the receipt of nominations is September 12 (Tuesday), while the deadline for the withdrawal of the same is September 13.

The voting will take place on the polling day between 8.30 am to 1 pm for the day classes and for those in the evening from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.

The dates and venue for the counting of votes are yet to be announced.

Image Source : INDIA TVDUSU election notification

The student groups have welcomed the move. The university has also appointed a chief election officer to conduct elections in the university.

The DUSU elections are held via direct voting by students of the university. The elections are normally conducted in August-September.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-backed candidates Dahiya was elected president, Pradeep Tanwar vice-president and Shinvangi Kharwal joint secretary of the students' union in the 2019 elections.