Delhi traffic alert! Police issue advisory for new Parliament's inauguration I CHECK routes

In view of the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, special traffic arrangements will be put in place in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Police traffic advisory, New Delhi will be treated as a "controlled area" and added only public transport vehicles, civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move.

Check routes

"The area enclosed by Mother Teresa Ceresent Road, roundabout Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, roundabout Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, roundabout Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, roundabout Windsor Place, Janpath, roundabout MLNP, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Akbar Road, roundabout GKP, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti and Mother Teresa Crescent Road will be treated as regulated area," according to the latest advisory issued by police on Friday.

Civil Service aspirants should keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience

Noting that many VVIPs and other dignitaries are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony, the Delhi traffic police urged people to plan their journey accordingly and avoid the New Delhi district from 5:30 am to 3 pm.

"General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle, website and helpline," the advisory stated.

Civil Service aspirants whose examination centres are located in New Delhi District are requested to plan their journey a little early and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.

