Delhi: Several injured after Thar crushes several people in Malai Mandir area

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Delhi: Several people were injured after a speeding Thar crushed many people in Malai Mandir area in Delhi.

According to reports, more than 5 people have been injured in the accident. The car has also hit two other vehicles.

Preliminary probe revealed that Thar was overspeeding and lost control. Further probe is underway.

In another incident in Delhi today, a 4-storey building collapsed in Vijay Park area. The incident did not report any casualty as the building was evacuated on time.

"...around 3 pm, a call was received about a building collapse in Vijay Park area near the Sai Baba temple," said Atul Garg, Director, DFS.

According to reports, there was a watch shop on the ground floor, a mobile shop on the first floor while a family was living on the second floor.

Former corporation councilor said that this building was in dilapidated condition. The building was built in a 20-yard plot.

The work of removing debris is being done with the help of fire department, civil defense and local people.

ALSO READ | WATCH | 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Vijay Park

ALSO READ | Delhi: Woman, man injured in firing incident at GB road, miscreants absconding