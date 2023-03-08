WATCH | 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Vijay Park

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A 4-storey building collapsed in Vijay Park, Bhajanpura in New Delhi

Delhi: A four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Vijay Park on Wednesday afternoon, a Delhi Fire Service official said. However, no casualty has been reported as the building was evacuated on time, they said.

The fire department said that four fire tenders were rushed to the spot as soon as the matter was reported.

"...around 3 pm, a call was received about a building collapse in Vijay Park area near the Sai Baba temple," said Atul Garg, Director, DFS.

According to reports, there was a watch shop on the ground floor, a mobile shop on the first floor while a family was living on the second floor.

According to locals, tiles had started falling inside the house since morning while wall ceiling was also collapsing following which the entire building was evacuated. At around 3 pm it suddenly collapsed.

Former corporation councilor said that this building was in dilapidated condition. The building was built in a 20-yard plot.

The work of removing debris is being done with the help of fire department, civil defense and local people.

