Delhi: Woman, man injured in firing incident at GB road, miscreants absconding

Delhi: A firing incident has been reported at GB Road, the red light area of Delhi on Tuesday. A woman and a man were reported injured in the incident that occurred at 2 PM today. According to the information provided by the police, the miscreants are absconding. However, cops are searching for them. The injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital.

Firing took place near Kotha No. 52

The firing took place near Kotha No. 52, because of the incident there is an atmosphere of panic in the area and the traders there are scared. The police are probing the matter from all angles.

Firing at a 16-year-old girl

Police today arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly shooting at a minor girl in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri. The incident took place Monday evening. According to police, Kasim reached the house of the 16-year-old girl and shot at her after an argument broke out between them.

Case was lodged

Police said Kasim and the victim were friends and neighbours. An attempt to murder case was lodged in connection with the incident. Six to seven teams were formed and the accused was caught, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The girl was shifted to GTB hospital and her condition is stable.

(with inputs from PTI)

