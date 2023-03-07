Delhi: 16-year-old girl shot at by friend in Nand Nagri area; accused arrested | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Girl shot at by her friend

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was shot at on Monday evening allegedly by her friend in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area.

Police reached the spot at Subhash Park after receiving information at 8.27 pm regarding the incident. They were told that the girl had been shot at by her friend Kasim who was her neighbor.

She was shifted to the GTB hospital by her family members, a senior police officer said.

"A 16-year-old girl was shot at by her friend/neighbour named Kasim at Subhash Park in Nand Nagri. Victim was taken to GTB hospital, her condition is stable," Police official said.

"The girl was shot in the shoulder. Her friend Kasim, aged 19-20 years fired at her over an argument. We formed multiple teams to nab him. The accused Kasim has been caught. A case under IPC 307 has been registered. Probe underway," Joy Tirkey, DCP (Northeast) said.

(With PTI input)

