Delhi: Two sisters suffocate to death after fire breaks out at residential building in Sadar Bazar

New Delhi: Two sisters tragically lost their lives due to suffocation in a fire that broke out in a residential building located in Sadar Bazar, North Delhi on Tuesday, police said. The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway.

Rescue operations were challenging

"We got a call about a fire at 2.07 pm. Five fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was in a house. Fire fighters rescued some people from there. We have also informed the police," a senior Fire department official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said officers at Sadar Bazar police station received a call regarding the fire and rushed to the spot. It was found that a house at Sadar Bazar's Chameliyan Road was engulfed in flames. Four fire tenders arrived and brought the blaze under control, he said.

Due to heavy smoke engulfing the building, rescue operations were challenging, and responders had to utilise gas masks to navigate through the premises.

Two sisters suffocate to death

Tragically, two sisters, Gulashna (14) and Anaya (12) were found trapped inside the first-floor bathroom. Despite efforts to rescue them and transport them to a nearby hospital, they were declared deceased by medical professionals. Fire officials managed to rescue the girls by breaking down the bathroom door and immediately rushed them to the hospital for medical attention.

The fire, which originated in a recreational room, has been fully contained, and the cooling process is currently underway.

A crime team has been called and further proceedings are underway, the police added.

(With agencies input)

