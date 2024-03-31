Sunday, March 31, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Gujarat
  4. Gujarat: Four of family, including infant, die of asphyxiation in sleep after fire at house in Dwarka

Gujarat: Four of family, including infant, die of asphyxiation in sleep after fire at house in Dwarka

Four members of a family died due to asphyxiation while asleep after fire broke out in the house, the police said. Among the deceased was also an 8-month-old infant.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Dwarka (Gujarat) Updated on: March 31, 2024 11:06 IST
Gujarat, fire in Gujarat home, death due to fire
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Four members of a family, including an infant, died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out at their residence in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district on Sunday (March 31), the police said. The blaze occurred on the first floor of the house on the Aditya Road in Dwarka city at around 3.30 am when five members of the family were asleep, police inspector TC Patel said. The family members failed to escape as they could not locate the exit door due to the power supply going off after the fire broke out, he said.

Fire officials reach spot

Soon after the receipt of information, fire personnel rushed to the spot and found a couple, their 8-month-old daughter and the man's mother lying unconscious on the first floor of the house.

They were rushed to a nearby government hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.

The man's grandmother, who was sleeping in a room on the ground floor of the house, escaped unhurt, he said.

The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a blast in an air conditioner after overheating, officials said.

Forensic experts were engaged to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan Upadhyay (39), his wife Tithi (29), daughter Dhyana and mother Bhavaniben (69).

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | AIMIM to contest Lok Sabha polls from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Bharuch seats eyeing party expansion

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Gujarat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Gujarat News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement