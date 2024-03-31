Gujarat: Four of family, including infant, die of asphyxiation in sleep after fire at house in Dwarka

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Four members of a family, including an infant, died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out at their residence in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district on Sunday (March 31), the police said. The blaze occurred on the first floor of the house on the Aditya Road in Dwarka city at around 3.30 am when five members of the family were asleep, police inspector TC Patel said. The family members failed to escape as they could not locate the exit door due to the power supply going off after the fire broke out, he said.

Fire officials reach spot

Soon after the receipt of information, fire personnel rushed to the spot and found a couple, their 8-month-old daughter and the man's mother lying unconscious on the first floor of the house.

They were rushed to a nearby government hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.

The man's grandmother, who was sleeping in a room on the ground floor of the house, escaped unhurt, he said.

The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a blast in an air conditioner after overheating, officials said.

Forensic experts were engaged to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan Upadhyay (39), his wife Tithi (29), daughter Dhyana and mother Bhavaniben (69).

(With PTI inputs)

