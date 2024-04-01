Monday, April 01, 2024
     
  4. Chhattisgarh: Fire erupts at chemical factory in Durg, flames seen billowing into sky | VIDEO

Chhattisgarh: Fire erupts at chemical factory in Durg, flames seen billowing into sky | VIDEO

The blaze occurred in a unit located in the Light Industrial Area under Jamul police station limits at around 7 pm on Monday. Following the incident, at least three fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flame.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Durg Updated on: April 01, 2024 21:42 IST
Chhattisgarh fire
Image Source : ANI The fire broke out at the oil paint factory.

In a tragic incident, a fire erupted in a chemical factory in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Monday. According to the police, there was no report of anyone getting injured in the incident. 

Speaking to the media, Durg Additional Superintendent of Police (Urban) Abhishek Jha said the blaze occurred in an oil paint factory located in the Light Industrial Area under Jamul police station limits at around 7 pm. He said the fire was brought under control sometime later.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: 

No one injured in incident

"Three fire tenders were rushed to the site. No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is not known," Jha informed. Meanwhile, flames billowing from the unit were visible from the nearby residential area.

(With inputs from agencies)

