Delhi rains: Schools in flood-affected areas to remain closed for next two days | DETAILS

Delhi rains : All schools in the flood-affected areas of Delhi will remain closed on July 17 (Monday) and July 18 (Tuesday). Schools will remain shut due to the rising waters of the Yamuna River.

Directorate of Education letter :

In view of the flood relief camps likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the Yamuna River, all schools (Govt., Govt. Aided & Private Recognised) in the affected Districts of DoE- East, North East, North West-A, North, Central & South East shall remain closed for students on 17th & 18th July 2023 (i.e. Monday & Tuesday). Wherever feasible, schools may arrange online classes.

Heads of all schools situated in the above districts of DoE must inform the parents to this effect. However, all schools (Govt., Govt. Aided & Private Recognised) in the remaining Districts of DoE (i.e. North West-B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South West-B & New Delhi) shall remain open Monday (17.07.2023) onwards.

The Head of Schools in these seven districts are at liberty to run in physical mode or hybrid mode (i.e. either offline or online) as per the convenience of their students. Heads of such schools must inform the parents about their decision, well in advance.

From Wednesday onwards (i.e. 19th July 2023 onwards), schools in all districts of Delhi shall function normally. This issues with the prior approval of the Competent Authority.

MCD schools:

The Education Department at Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also ordered all MCD schools including MCD, MCD aided and MCD recognised schools to remain closed for July 17 and July 18.

The authorities have further asked all the heads of the schools/ incharges of abovesaid schools to disseminate this information among all students and staff.

Compensation by Delhi government:

Delhi government to give financial aid of Rs 10,000 to flood-hit families. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the Delhi government will provide a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the flood-affected families.

Taking to Twitter, he said many poor families living along the Yamuna banks have lost their homes in the floods and some have lost all their belongings.

"A financial aid of Rs 10,000 will be provided to each family affected by the floods," Kejriwal said.

