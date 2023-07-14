Delhi rains: IP University defers end term exams amid overflowing Yamuna River

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IP University Exam Postponed

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has postponed all its end-term examinations, scheduled for July 14, 15 and 16, 2023. The decision has been taken because of the flood-like situations in the national capital. The university will soon announce the revised exam dates for its end-term exams.

As reported by the PTI, the IP University in its notification stated that the end-term examinations June-July 2023 for both theory and practical scheduled on 14 July (Friday), 15 July (Saturday) and 16 July 2023 (Sunday) are postponed due to safety measures in view of flood-like situation in some parts of Delhi till further orders. The rest of the examination of the university will be held on the scheduled date and time notified earlier.

The water of overflowing Yamuna reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in Central Delhi on June 14 and was also said to be just a few hundred metres from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house. After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna here came down to 208.35 metres at 11 am on Friday even as several key areas in Delhi remain inundated.

Earlier on July 13, the IP University in a letter notified that all the academic activities in the University and affiliated institutions will remain shut till July 16, 2023, due to flood-like situation in many parts of Delhi.