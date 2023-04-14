Delhi power subsidy to 46 lakh families ends today. Here is WHY

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

In what could be seen as another round of tussle between Delhi government and the L-G office, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced that the subsidised electricity will be stopped from Saturday, failing clearance from the latter's office.

Owing to the non-clearance from the L-G office, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government was forced to take the step. Delhi Power minister Atishi said. "From today, the subsidized electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow, the subsidized bills will not be given. This subsidy is stopped because the AAP govt has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file is with Delhi LG and till the file doesn't come back, the AAP government cannot release the subsidised bill," Atishi said.

The power subsidy benefits nearly 46 lakh people in the national capital.

However, rebuking the charges, the L-G office slammed the AAP Govt and questioned Kejriwal Government for not invoking Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003 to make it compulsory for DERC to audit DISCOMs till now. " Delhi LG slams AAP Govt for not conducting the audit of Rs 13,549 crores given to private DISCOMs during the past 6 years. LG repeats support for power subsidy to poor -reiterates that amounts being given to DISCOMs be audited to ensure non-pilferage."

"L-G questions Kejriwal Government for not invoking Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003 to make it compulsory for DERC to audit DISCOMs till now. LG underlines that audit by CAG empanelled auditors cannot and should not be considered a substitute for CAG audit," it added.

The L-G office also expressed surprise that the Government appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court order quashing the CAG Audit of DISCOMs has been pending for more than 07 years and asks the Government to expedite the same by filing an appeal for an urgent hearing.