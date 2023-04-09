'People of Delhi will see Yamuna...': L-G VK Saxena on river cleaning

Follow us on Image Source : ANI People of Delhi will see Yamuna in a different form. The work of cleaning Yamuna is going on in mission mode.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday said that the people of Delhi will see Yamuna in a different form as the work of cleaning the river is underway on a mission mode.

"People of Delhi will see Yamuna in a different form. The work of cleaning Yamuna is going on in mission mode. 22 km stretch is being cleaned and we will clean it by June 30... We are working not for credit but to give a clean Yamuna to the people of Delhi," Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said.

"One should not boast about their degree... It is now proved that some people remain illiterate even after studying at IIT," L-G VK Saxena took a dig on CM Arvind Kejriwal's statement on PM Modi's degree.

