PM Modi to visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Theppakadu Elephant camp in Karnataka today | DEETS

PM Modi Karnataka visit: The Prime Minister will interact with Field Directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

April 09, 2023
PM Modi to visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Theppakadu Elephant camp in Karnataka today.

PM Modi Karnataka visit: In poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Bandipur Tiger Reserve today (April 9) in the morning and interact with frontline field staff and Self Help Groups involved in conservation activities. He will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and interact with mahouts and kavadis of the elephant camp. 

The Prime Minister will also interact with Field Directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

International Big Cats Alliance launch:

Prime Minister will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA). In July, 2019 Prime Minister had called for an Alliance of Global Leaders to obliterate demand and firmly curb poaching and illegal Wildlife trade in Asia. Taking the message of the Prime Minister forward, the alliance is being launched. 

IBCA will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world, viz. Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, with membership of the range countries harbouring these species.

Project Tiger:

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the programme ‘Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger’. During the programme, he will release the publications ‘Amrit kaal ka vision for tiger conservation’, summary report of 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves, declare tiger numbers and release summary report of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle). A commemorative coin on completion of 50 years of Project Tiger will also be released by the Prime Minister. 

