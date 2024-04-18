Thursday, April 18, 2024
     
Three teenagers drown while bathing in Delhi's Munak canal: Police

Three teenagers tragically drowned while bathing in the Munak canal in Delhi’s Rohini area. Despite prompt responses from local police, fire brigade, and disaster management teams, the boys couldn’t be revived and were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2024 6:39 IST
Delhi
Image Source : INDIA TV Three teenagers drown while bathing in Delhi's Munak canal: Police

In a devastating incident, three teenagers lost their lives while bathing in the Munak canal near the Haiderpur water treatment plant in Delhi’s Rohini area, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday. The distressing event unfolded around 3:20 PM on Wednesday, prompting a call to the Police Control Room at KNK Marg police station regarding the drowning of the three boys.

Rescue efforts

Local police, along with teams from the Fire Brigade and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), swiftly responded to the scene. Despite rescue efforts, the boys were found unresponsive and subsequently pronounced dead upon arrival at Dr. BSA Hospital in Rohini.

Victims identified

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the victims were minors and residents of Bhalaswa Dairy. The trio had entered the canal for a bath, tragically leading to the fatal outcome.

Ongoing investigation

Authorities have initiated further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Meanwhile, the bodies have been preserved for post-mortem examination as part of the investigative process.

Also read | Delhi: 29-year-old woman dies by suicide after jumping from PG building in Mukherjee Nagar

Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
