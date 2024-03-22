Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of protests by AAP, check routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of protests by AAP.

Delhi traffic update: The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory in view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg in the national capital. The traffic movement will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

DDU Marg will remain closed for traffic purposes.

The traffic police asked commuters to kindly avoid these roads and plan their journey accordingly.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court here by the ED on Friday for obtaining his remand for custodial interrogation in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, officials said.

The 55-year-old politician, also the national convenor and chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the federal probe agency after searches at his official residence at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines area of the national capital on Thursday.

A team of doctors and medics were seen entering the ED office in central Delhi in the morning where Kejriwal has been housed after the arrest. The hospital staff is understood to have been called by the ED for conducting a basic medical checkup of the politician before he is taken to the court.

The ED may seek a 10-day custody of Kejriwal from the court alleging his continued "non-cooperation" in the investigation and to ascertain his personal role and that of his party in connection with the liquor policy and irregularities as alleged by the agency.

The agency may also inform the court about its requirement to confront Kejriwal with other arrested accused and witnesses including BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested last week, once they get his custody.

