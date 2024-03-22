Delhi Metro services to be affected in ITO amid AAP's call for protest against Kejriwal’s arrest | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro

The Aam Aadmi Party will stage protests against the arrest of the convenor chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. In view of the traffic jams at the ITO, where the AAP has its headquarters based, the ITO Metro station will remain closed from 8 am to 6 pm on Friday (March 22), according to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

“On advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024,” DMRC posted on X.

The AAP has called nationwide protests outside the BJP offices across the country against the arrest of Kejriwal, who had skipped nine summons by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Excise Policy scam. This is the most high-profile arrest to be made in the case, as Kejriwal became the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested. Earlier, his former deputy Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were put behind the bars in Tihar Jail in the case.

The AAP has also invited the Opposition parties to join the protests.