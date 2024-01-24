Rahul Gandhi to Delhi HC: 'Removed social media post revealing alleged minor rape victim's identity'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

In a significant development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that he had deleted a controversial 2021 tweet, alleged to have disclosed the identity of a 9-year-old rape victim. The disclosure was made during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking action against Gandhi.

Tweet deletion confirmation

Advocate Tarannum Cheema, representing Rahul Gandhi, asserted in the Delhi High Court that the contentious tweet had been removed. The counsel highlighted that not only had the tweet been withheld in India, but it had also been taken down internationally. Twitter's lawyer confirmed this statement, indicating a global removal of the tweet.

Delhi Police's sealed cover report

The Delhi Police, in response, presented a sealed cover report detailing the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Rahul Gandhi in September 2021. The ongoing investigation status was emphasised in the report, shedding light on the legal proceedings surrounding the case.

Court proceedings and PIL petition

The submissions were made before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora. The court was actively hearing a PIL petition seeking legal action against Rahul Gandhi in connection with the alleged identity disclosure.

Background of the case

The case at the center of these legal proceedings involved the rape and subsequent death of a 9-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi Cantonment area in 2021. According to reports, the girl had gone to fetch water at a cooler installed at a crematorium in Delhi's Purana Nangal area. Shockingly, the priest at the crematorium, along with three others, is alleged to have committed the heinous acts of murder and rape against the minor.

Gandhi's visit and NCPCR complaint

Rahul Gandhi's involvement came into focus when he visited the parents of the victim, and images of him consoling them were later shared on his official Twitter handle. Subsequently, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) filed a complaint, urging criminal action against Gandhi, adding another layer of complexity to the legal proceedings.

As the court disposes of the PIL petition, the ramifications of this case continue to underscore the delicate intersection of legal, ethical, and political considerations surrounding sensitive issues such as sexual assault and victim privacy.