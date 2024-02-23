Delhi Police books Army School for abetment of suicide of class 10 student, father alleges ‘misbehavior’

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Three days after a standard 10 student hanged himself at his residence, the Delhi Police booked the school administration for abetment of suicide, an official said on Friday (February 23). The student had hanged himself off a ceiling fan with a ‘chunni’ at his home in the Shankar Vihar area of the national capital. Police filed an FIR against Army Public School, Shankar Vihar, at the complaint of the student's father, who alleged that his son was refused the admit card for an exam by the school administration.

In his complaint filed to the Vasant Vihar Police Station on Thursday, the boy’s father alleged that his son was also asked to pay a hefty fine for a chair he broke in the school, the official said.

There was no immediate reaction from the school administration on the matter.

Father's allegations against school

The father also alleged that the school administration "misbehaved" with his wife and son.

"My son was a good student and a sportsman but he was refused an admit card by the school. My wife and son were called to the school on Monday, we were asked to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for a chair, which they said my son had broken," the father alleged in the complaint.

He alleged that the school teachers also used "foul language" against his son.

"The incident made us upset. My son was depressed over losing one year of his academics because of the admit card refusal," the father said in his complaint while also demanding strict action against the guilty.

Several parents and civilians gathered outside the school on Friday holding candles in remembrance of the deceased student.

(With PTI inputs)

