Delhi Police arrests two close associates of terrorist Arsh Dala in post-encounter operation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi police personnel on duty in national capital.

In a successful post-encounter operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell's Counter Intelligence Team apprehended two associates of the notorious terrorist Arsh Dala. These Khalistani gangsters, Kishan and Gurbinder, had recently eluded law enforcement after being implicated in the heinous murder of a Congress sarpanch in Moga, Punjab. Acting on a tip-off received late at night, the police laid a trap for the armed assailants who were en route to Ring Road. Subsequent to the encounter, both criminals were apprehended. It was revealed that they had orchestrated the assassination of a sarpanch. A significant discovery was the seizure of firearms and live grenades from their possession.

"On the basis of secret information, the team of CI, Special Cell has arrested two shooters of the Arsh Dalla gang. The team intercepted the duo on Outer Ring Road and when they were asked to surrender, one Krishan fired one round towards the police team. Suddenly, the second gangster took out one live hand grenade from his bag but before he could pull the safety pin, they were overpowered by the team. One live hand grenade, one pistol and 5 live cartridges were recovered from them. A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and further investigation is in progress," said Delhi Police special cell.

Who is Arsh Dala?

Arsh Dala, also known as Arshdeep Singh Gill, is a designated terrorist currently residing in Canada. Dala has established affiliations with extremist organizations, particularly the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF).

Hailing from Dalla village in Punjab's Moga district, Dala left India in July 2020. Indian intelligence agencies have identified him as one of the key pro-Khalistani figures operating from Canadian territory.

Dala's record is marred by his involvement in a range of organized criminal activities, including extortion, murders, targeted killings, and acts of terrorism. These activities have raised serious concerns about his potential to incite violence and destabilize regions.

In January 2023, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officially designated Arsh Dala as a terrorist, recognizing the grave threat he poses. In 2021, Dala collaborated with Gurjant Singh Janty and Lakhbir Singh Rode to establish a four-member KTF module operating in Haryana, further underscoring his commitment to pro-Khalistani activities and extremist causes.

Also read | Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Peera Garhi area of Udyog Nagar | VIDEO

Also read | Delhi taxi driver dies after being attacked, dragged under car in Vasant Kunj | VIDEO