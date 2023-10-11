Delhi taxi driver dies after being attacked, dragged under car in Vasant Kunj | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi taxi driver dies after being dragged under car in Vasant Kunj

In a shocking incident, a 43-year-old cab driver died after he was attacked and dragged under the wheels of a car for several metres in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. According to police, the incident took place while the driver tried to resist a carjacking incident on a busy road.

According to the Delhi Police, a call was received about a man's body lying near the NH-8 service road in Vasant Kunj North at 11.30 pm. Later, the dead body was identified as Bijender, a Faridabad resident who worked as a taxi driver in the national capital.

The police have registered a case under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It is suspected that the victim was attacked during a robbery bid but the police are trying to piece together the sequence of events, officials said.

Earlier in the year, the incident is a re-run of the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while she was trapped under a car in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi on New Year's day.

