Wednesday, October 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi taxi driver dies after being attacked, dragged under car in Vasant Kunj | VIDEO

Delhi taxi driver dies after being attacked, dragged under car in Vasant Kunj | VIDEO

Another video of road rage has surfaced from Delhi in which a car is seen dragging a person. The deceased person is said to be a cab driver who lived in Faridabad, Haryana. This video is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Hritika Mitra
New Delhi
Updated on: October 11, 2023 15:11 IST
Delhi taxi driver dies after being dragged under car in
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi taxi driver dies after being dragged under car in Vasant Kunj

In a shocking incident, a 43-year-old cab driver died after he was attacked and dragged under the wheels of a car for several metres in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. According to police, the incident took place while the driver tried to resist a carjacking incident on a busy road. 

According to the Delhi Police, a call was received about a man's body lying near the NH-8 service road in Vasant Kunj North at 11.30 pm. Later, the dead body was identified as Bijender, a Faridabad resident who worked as a taxi driver in the national capital.

The police have registered a case under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It is suspected that the victim was attacked during a robbery bid but the police are trying to piece together the sequence of events, officials said.

Earlier in the year, the incident is a re-run of the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while she was trapped under a car in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi on New Year's day.

ALSO READKarnataka: Horrific hit and run caught on camera, schoolgirls, biker injured | Video

ALSO READ Delhi hit and run case: Accused SUV driver, who hit biker, arrested; vehicle seized

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News