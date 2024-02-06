Even after hundreds of raids in 2 years, ED has not recovered even a single rupee: AAP leader Atishi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his speech.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids on Tuesday at more than 12 locations, including the premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, and several individuals associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as part of a money laundering investigation, according to official sources. About 10 locations in the national capital are currently under scrutiny by ED officials. The raids are part of an extensive operation aimed at uncovering potential financial irregularities.

Meanwhile, Atishi, a leader of the AAP and a Delhi minister, spoke out against the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids targeting AAP members and affiliates. She asserted that "raids were being conducted at the homes of AAP Treasurer and MP ND Gupta, as well as Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant, among others." Atishi accused the BJP of attempting to suppress their party through central agencies. She defiantly declared that, despite these tactics, the AAP would not be intimidated.

Focus on AAP associates

Apart from Bibhav Kumar's residence, the ED also targeted the properties of Shalabh Kumar, a former member of the Delhi Jal Board, along with others linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The investigation appears to extend beyond individual officials to include broader connections within the political party.

Involvement of ED

The Enforcement Directorate's involvement underscored the seriousness of the allegations related to money laundering. The agency's proactive stance in conducting searches indicates a thorough investigation into suspected financial improprieties.

Political ramifications

Given the prominent position of individuals associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) targeted in the raids, the development is likely to have significant political repercussions. It could potentially impact the party's standing and influence in Delhi's political landscape.