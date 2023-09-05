Delhi Metro registers a record 7.1 million passenger journeys on September 4, sets new record

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A metro train runs on a track.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recorded 71.03 lakh passenger journeys on Monday, surpassing its previous highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys of 68.16 lakh on August 28, 2023. The DMRC attributed the increase in passenger traffic to the resumption of office work and other economic activities in the city. The corporation also said that it had taken measures to improve the safety and comfort of passengers, such as increasing the frequency of trains and deploying more personnel at stations.

“Thank you commuters for giving us a chance to serve you. #DelhiMetro broke its own highest passenger journeys record made last week by registering an unprecedented 71.03 lakh passenger journeys on Monday (4th September 2023), marking the highest ever daily passenger journeys,” the Delhi Metro rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

The DMRC has been steadily increasing its ridership in recent months. In July 2023, it recorded a daily ridership of over 49 lakh in January and 55 lakh in July.

G20 summit

The G20 summit is a major international event that will be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10, 2023. The summit will be attended by leaders from the world's 20 largest economies. The security arrangements for the summit are being tightened, and traffic restrictions will be in place in some parts of the city. This is expected to lead to traffic congestion, which is why many people are choosing to use the metro.

The Delhi Metro is the largest metro system in India. It has a network of over 300 stations and 390 kilometers of track. The metro is a popular mode of transportation in Delhi, and it is expected to be even more crowded during the G20 summit.

The Delhi Metro Corporation has made arrangements to increase the frequency of trains and deploy additional staff during the summit. The corporation has also urged passengers to plan their travel in advance and avoid peak hours.

