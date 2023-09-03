G20 Summit: Gates of THESE stations of Delhi Metro to remain closed from September 8 to 10

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Some Metro station to remain closed from September 8-10.

G20 Summit : The gates of some metro stations will remain closed due to security reasons from September 8 to 10 when India will be hosting the G20 Summit. Delhi Metro rail Corporation (DMRC) has now said that during the G20 Summit period the metro will operate but the entry and exit at some stations will remain closed. However, during this period, traffic will continue through one or two gates at some stations.

According to the order issued by the police, traffic will be completely shut off at Moto Bagh, Bikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT and Sadar Bazar Cantonment metro stations. Passengers can neither enter nor exit the metro station at these metro stations. Meanwhile, the police have kept Dhula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court and Bhikaji Cama Place metro stations in the list of sensitive places. Along with this, the Supreme Court Metro Station, the nearest station to the venue, will remain completely closed.

Image Source : INDIA TVList issued by DMRC over closure of Metro stations

DMRC to issue Tourist Smart Cards

Earlier, the Delhi Metro announced they will be selling 'Tourist Smart Cards' through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4-13, officials said. These cards will be available in two categories -- one-day and three-day validity -- offering "unlimited rides" in the metro network.

The Tourist Smart Cards are available on regular days too but, in view of the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened to sell these cards for a period of 10 days from Monday, a senior official said.

The dedicated counters have been provided to "facilitate G20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, owing to the upcoming G20 Summit," the official said.

The one-day card will be available for Rs 200 while the three-day card will cost Rs 500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10.

ALSO READ | ​G20 Summit: US Prez Joe Biden, world leaders to get a taste of Indian street food, millet dishes

ALSO READ | G20: Security beefed up around ITC Maurya Hotel where US President Joe Biden will stay