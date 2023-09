Follow us on Image Source : AP US president Joe Biden

G20 summit: The security arrangement near ITC Maurya Hotel where US President Joe Biden will be staying during G20 summit has been beefed up. In this regard, the entire Sardar Patel Marg and this hotel have been rehearsed. US President Joe Biden will travel to India next week to participate in the G20 Summit and will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8.