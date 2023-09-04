G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services will be affected at Supreme Court station only, says traffic police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro

Amid speculations over the metro services getting affected from September 8 to 10 due to security reasons owing to the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Delhi Police top official on Monday (September 4) clarified that Delhi metro services will be affected at the Supreme Court metro station only and continue at all other stations.

The official said that the entry and exit gates may be closed for a few minutes at some metro stations, however, there will not be disruption in the train services.

“Delhi Metro services will be affected at the Supreme Court metro station only. Metro services will continue at all other stations. At some metro stations, entry/exit may be closed for 10-15 mins as per the security rules but train services will continue," Surender Yadav, Special CP, Traffic, Delhi clarified at a press conference today.

Earlier, Delhi Metro rail Corporation (DMRC) had said that during the G20 Summit period the metro will operate but the entry and exit at some stations will remain closed. However, during this period, traffic will continue through one or two gates at some stations.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10.

Top leaders of the world will visit New Delhi during this period to participate in the mega event, including US President Joe Biden who will travel to India between September 7 to 10.

(With ANI inputs)