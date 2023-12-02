Liquor policy case: ED files chargesheet against Sanjay Singh, other accused in Delhi court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader Sanjay Singh

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and other accused persons in the Delhi liquor policy case. The probe agency filed the 60-page chargesheet in the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital on Saturday (December 2). This is a supplementary charge sheet in this case as the agency had filed about five such complaints earlier. The anti-money laundering agency had alleged that an accused businessman Dinesh Arora gave Rs 2 crore in cash at the Rajya Sabha MP's residence in two tranches. Sanjay Singh has denied the claim.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case. He was arrested after a nine-hour search at his residence in Delhi in October this year, in yet another blow to the AAP. Manish Sisodia was already arrested in February this year by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam.

Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was the first AAP leader, close to Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested in a money laundering case last year. However, he is out on medical bail at present.

AAP to run campaign

The AAP said that the party would run a signature campaign from December 1 to 20 to get people's feedback on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested. Addressing a press conference along with party MP Raghav Chadha, Rai alleged the BJP has hatched a conspiracy to get Kejriwal arrested under the "fake" liquor scam case with the hope of finishing the Aam Aadmi Party.

AAP is also planning to hold 'Jan Samvad' in every ward of the city on from December 21 to December 24 to discuss the alleged liquor scam with people as well as the BJP's "conspiracy" to get Kejriwal arrested and seek their opinion if he should resign as Delhi chief minister if he gets arrested.

Hitting back at the AAP party for this campaign, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal should train his volunteers to answer when people ask them about the "corruption" and "failure" of his government to develop the city.