  Delhi LG writes to Home Ministry, alleges office being maligned in court; AAP hits back

Delhi LG writes to Home Ministry, alleges office being maligned in court; AAP hits back

The Delhi government hit back and in a press release it said that the judiciary is its last resort since the LG does not take action against officers.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: April 05, 2024 11:40 IST
VK Saxena with Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI VK Saxena with Arvind Kejriwal

In what could become the latest stand-off between the AAP government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor, the latter’s Secretariat has written to the Union Home Secretary, alleging violations by the Delhi government with “concerted attempts” to “mislead courts” aiming to “influence” the justice delivery system.

The letter from LG V K Saxena’s principal secretary cited different cases in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court, including matters related to infrastructure in the HC and subordinate courts, release of funds for the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and ‘Farishtey’ scheme, DCPCR, classification of conforming and non-conforming wards related to the 2021-22 excise policy. The letter is intended to apprise the Union Home Ministry of the developments in the national capital with regard to “avoidable litigation”, it added.

“The government of Delhi contends that the courts of the country are the last resorts, given, officers don’t follow ministers’ directives, and even the Lieutenant Governor doesn’t take requisite action against such officers… despite the Supreme Court’s allocation of ‘services’ to the elected Delhi government, the Centre’s GNCTD (Amendment) Act has eroded these powers… Furthermore, the government affirmed that Centre-appointed officers are ignoring ministerial directives and the LG is neglecting ministerial appeals,” it said.

Hitting back, the Delhi government alleged that the LG does not take action against officers.  “The government bemoans bureaucratic delays as files languish without response, exacerbating an already tumultuous administrative landscape,” it said, adding that no action was being taken by Centre-appointed bureaucrats and files of public interest of 2 crore Delhiites are at their mercy for “indefinite times”. “It is our moral obligation, being elected representatives, to ensure no shortcomings and inefficacy for the citizens of Delhi. We have been knocking on the Supreme Court’s doors in this pursuit,” it said.

