Delhi govt school teacher commits suicide in Old Seemapuri

A government school teacher committed suicide in Delhi's Old Seemapuri on Thursday, the police have informed.

The deceased was a teacher at Government Boys Senior Secondary School, located near Barat Ghar in Old Seemapuri.

He was identified as Ashutosh, a resident of Shalimar Garden, Extension-1, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Upon investigation, the police recovered a three-page suicide note from a bag in which the deceased stated that he's taking the extreme step due to the financial situation and nobody should be blamed for his death.

The incident site was inspected by Crime Team Shahdara.

Police said that the deceased's body has been deposited in the mortuary of GTB Hospital. The procedure under section 174 Cr.p.c is being carried out.

