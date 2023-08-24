Delhi: DRI seizes 1.698 kg of cocaine worth over Rs 16 crore at IGI Airport, two Kenyan women held

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Cocaine seized by DRI in Delhi

Delhi news: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested a Kenyan woman passenger at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport of Delhi for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 16.98 crore.

A senior DRI officer said that the accused arrived at IGI from Nairobi on August 22 (Tuesday).

"She was detained based on profiling. Initially, she denied carrying any contraband. However, examination of her luggage resulted into recovery of nearly 1,698 gram of cocaine, with estimated value of around Rs 17 crore in the international market. She was found in possession of an air ticket for a flight to Mumbai that was to depart a few hours later, indicating that the delivery of contraband was to be done in Mumbai," the DRI added.

The DRI also said that they laid a trap in Mumbai and were able to nab the recipient, another female Kenyan national from Vasai area of Mumbai.

"Both the carrier and the recipient have been placed under arrest in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," said the official.

During January-July 2023, DRI has made 42 seizures of cocaine and heroin across the country. More than 31 kg of cocaine and 96 kg of heroin have been seized by the DRI officers during the period January-July 2023, said authorities.

